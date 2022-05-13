 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 13 May 2022

Hotifx v.0.8.51

Hey everybody!

This is a hotfix that includes small fixes/QoL/balance. A lot of this changes have been suggested by the community, we are always up to improve the game so don't hesitate to share with us your suggestions!

Archon Nhir:
Greatly reduced the boss HP in all modes.

  • Abstraction (enchantment), removed gain evasion when damaged and replaced with apply insane.
  • Apotheosis (enchantment), reduced a bit the shield gain when damaged.
  • Doomsday applies 3 doom charges(from 4). Making the countdown start earlier.
  • Crucifixion (white), removed damage sides and added jump 1 (so now will add 2 martyrdoom in the heroes decks).
  • Martyrdoom, all versions will make the hero lose 20 hp when cast (white version was lose 24 hp).
  • Ethereal: reduced buffer charges.
  • Misery: in normal and madness, the "sad" cards are added in the discard pile instead of random deck.
  • Phantom Echoes, in normal increased jump to 3(from 2), in madness and despair, increased damage based on vanished cards to x1(from 0.5) and x1.5(from 1) respectively.

Note: With these changes we want to make the fight more agile and less cumbersome. To compensate we have made the boss scale damage a little faster with the "Phantom Echoes" spell.

  • Added lots of missing tooltips of the new corrupted items and various cards.
  • Fixed some text in various events.
  • Added a Deck energy counter that will show a summary of your cards energy (similar to the one available in the Obelisk Challenge).
  • Added the "Enchantment" tag to the bottom of these cards.
  • You should not be able to buy a pet in the town Armory if you already have that same pet. On the other hand, it is possible to get a pet (doing quests) even if you previously bought it in the Armory.
  • Added a new configuration option to disable/enable the "screen shake" during combat.
  • We have moved the item reroll limitation to 1, from Madness 4 to Madness 6. About this, we have fixed the bug that was letting clients (in a coop game) to reroll without limit.
  • Some minor fixes here and there.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.
Have a nice weekend!

