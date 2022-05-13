Hotifx v.0.8.51

Share · View all patches · Build 8735591 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 18:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey everybody!

This is a hotfix that includes small fixes/QoL/balance. A lot of this changes have been suggested by the community, we are always up to improve the game so don't hesitate to share with us your suggestions!

Archon Nhir:

Greatly reduced the boss HP in all modes.

Abstraction (enchantment), removed gain evasion when damaged and replaced with apply insane.

Apotheosis (enchantment), reduced a bit the shield gain when damaged.

Doomsday applies 3 doom charges(from 4). Making the countdown start earlier.

Crucifixion (white), removed damage sides and added jump 1 (so now will add 2 martyrdoom in the heroes decks).

Martyrdoom, all versions will make the hero lose 20 hp when cast (white version was lose 24 hp).

Ethereal: reduced buffer charges.

Misery: in normal and madness, the "sad" cards are added in the discard pile instead of random deck.

Phantom Echoes, in normal increased jump to 3(from 2), in madness and despair, increased damage based on vanished cards to x1(from 0.5) and x1.5(from 1) respectively.

Note: With these changes we want to make the fight more agile and less cumbersome. To compensate we have made the boss scale damage a little faster with the "Phantom Echoes" spell.

Added lots of missing tooltips of the new corrupted items and various cards.

Fixed some text in various events.

Added a Deck energy counter that will show a summary of your cards energy (similar to the one available in the Obelisk Challenge).

Added the "Enchantment" tag to the bottom of these cards.

You should not be able to buy a pet in the town Armory if you already have that same pet. On the other hand, it is possible to get a pet (doing quests) even if you previously bought it in the Armory.

Added a new configuration option to disable/enable the "screen shake" during combat.

We have moved the item reroll limitation to 1, from Madness 4 to Madness 6. About this, we have fixed the bug that was letting clients (in a coop game) to reroll without limit.

Some minor fixes here and there.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.

Have a nice weekend!