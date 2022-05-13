WTW Update v.01.23.01.54

Greetings Titans!

Today we bring you one of the most desired updates for all WTW players.

We want to thank you for the support we have received as it is allowing WTW to continue developing and we can provide you with updates like today's.

The efforts of the last few weeks have been worth it, a picture is worth a thousand words, so here are some short videos so you can see the big animation change.

We also included the bow and the slingshot, this was left pending for the month of April because we wanted to polish the mechanics well, you can craft it from the crafting menu and attack your enemies with stealth.

With the right tool, you can now upgrade your modular builds, you can upgrade them to stone builds and metal builds. With this improvement you will complicate the entrance to your enemies.

You will need a hammer to upgrade it.

Texture optimization

Solved sound problem of the doors of the modular construction.

Fixed the bug that occurred with the rotation of the icons in the interface.

Fixed issue causing character to crash when climbing some stairs.

We hope you enjoy the new update, in the meantime we will continue working to offer you the best possible experiences. Remember that we are delighted to hear your suggestions, so we invite you to enter our discord and chat with us.