Public Beta for v1.0.8m Now Available!

The next patch, v1.0.8m, is now in public beta! Available on Steam for Windows and MacOS. Instructions for opting into public beta at bottom of this post.
This beta IS compatible with the last patch, 1.0.8l. You can do multiplayer games with players who have 1.0.8l, and you can switch back to 1.0.8l anytime and your game files will not break.
BETA 1
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Adjusted mate behavior so they won't eat small carcasses at the den if they are already full (Hunger meter is 100% or higher).
- Reduced major injury stamina penalty to -5, to avoid infinite stamina issue on wolf with all possible negative stamina modifers.
- Reduced volume of eating audio a bit.
- Reduced rim lighting on wolf fur (looks a bit velvety in some areas).
BUGS FIXED:
- In non-Story multiplayer games, problems ensue if a player with Good Memory joins the game.
- DLC wolf 1091 "Mouse" has thin white line on cheek.
- Corneal Eye disappears when wolf is panting.
TO GET THE BETA BUILD
- In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties.
- Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.
Changed depots in private-beta branch