Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator update for 13 May 2022

Audio overhaul

Build 8735398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.9.5 is online with focus on audio improvements:

  • Remixed all music for consistent feel
  • Added all missing sound effects
  • Added minor animations to phone XO game
  • Added support for Thai language
  • Update languages: German and Thai are now 100%
  • Fixed some of the text layout problems on the main phone screen
  • PC case tower desktop orientation is detected when holding SHIFT to fetch from garage

This rounds up all essential fixes to make the game "complete" in sense that there are no crucial things missing.

The next update will focus on adding the customizable "free play" option.

