Infindustry update for 13 May 2022

Version 1.14

13 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made default FOV 35. Added FOV slider so you can set it to what you like. 60 was default before.
  • Fixed internal movement speed of Conveyor Belt Branch objects. They were too fast.
  • Changed Warehouse, Rail-station, and Port inventories to now work the same as the HQ's and no longer have a max stock that any one item type could fill up.
  • Added list of buildings with workers to Peon panel to quickly find where workers are.
  • Updated newly placed harvesting/resources and production buildings to auto set-up their belt ports to export items they harvest/create.
  • The exports selection panel group/sort items by type now.
  • Added buttons to exports selection panel to quickly select/deselect all.
  • Added buttons to building panel to copy/paste the setup of another building.
  • Walls, from Combat category, has been update with new pieces and how they are placed.
  • More tweaks to system handing building, peons, etc selection.

