- Made default FOV 35. Added FOV slider so you can set it to what you like. 60 was default before.
- Fixed internal movement speed of Conveyor Belt Branch objects. They were too fast.
- Changed Warehouse, Rail-station, and Port inventories to now work the same as the HQ's and no longer have a max stock that any one item type could fill up.
- Added list of buildings with workers to Peon panel to quickly find where workers are.
- Updated newly placed harvesting/resources and production buildings to auto set-up their belt ports to export items they harvest/create.
- The exports selection panel group/sort items by type now.
- Added buttons to exports selection panel to quickly select/deselect all.
- Added buttons to building panel to copy/paste the setup of another building.
- Walls, from Combat category, has been update with new pieces and how they are placed.
- More tweaks to system handing building, peons, etc selection.
Infindustry update for 13 May 2022
Version 1.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update