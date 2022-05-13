 Skip to content

World of Warships update for 13 May 2022

Community Giveaway

Share · View all patches · Build 8735044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Captains!
We’re holding a special and easy-to-enter giveaway with guaranteed prizes!

How to Enter:

Prizes:

  • Guaranteed prizes: 200 Community Tokens
  • Superprize for 5 random winners: 1x Premium Ship VIII container

Rules:

  • Your profile must be public so we can check whether you have met the event requirements.
  • The avatar and background must stay on your profile for at least a week.
  • Any comments that break the discussion rules may be deleted or excluded.
  • The comment thread will be locked on May 20. Prizes will be awarded within a week.

We wish you good luck and following seas!

Changed depots in supertest branch

View more data in app history for build 8735044
World of Warships Content Depot 552991
World of Warships Client Depot 552993
World of Warships Localizations Depot 552994
