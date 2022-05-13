Community Giveaway

Greetings, Captains!
We’re holding a special and easy-to-enter giveaway with guaranteed prizes!
How to Enter:
- Use one of our World of Warships backgrounds (here or here) and avatar (here) to customize your Steam profile.
- Drop a comment to help us identify you as an event participant.
Prizes:
- Guaranteed prizes: 200 Community Tokens
- Superprize for 5 random winners: 1x Premium Ship VIII container
Rules:
- Your profile must be public so we can check whether you have met the event requirements.
- The avatar and background must stay on your profile for at least a week.
- Any comments that break the discussion rules may be deleted or excluded.
- The comment thread will be locked on May 20. Prizes will be awarded within a week.
We wish you good luck and following seas!
