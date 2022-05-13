Patch Notes 0.4.2

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.2 (05/13/2022)
-"End Of Campaign" quest was not registering the witch kill. It's fixed.
-On campaign, you could get hit while the map summary is on the screen. It's fixed.
-Loot notifications are added for buy/sell interactions.
-Bounties not spawning outside of Labyrinth problem is fixed.
-Bounty Hunter now gives specific bounties for Labyrinth and Dragon Den.
-Bounty spawn percentage was dropping after every map. It's fixed.
Changed files in this update