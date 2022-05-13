 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 13 May 2022

0.2.21 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 8734863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Speed in slow motion has been adjusted.
