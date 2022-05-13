P&C Beta Update: 13.05.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're solving long due issues over here, and also adding some really useful stuff to navigate between the Kingdom's events!

Here's the Kingdom Calendar! Fully adjustable and already able to track many events!

For now, we've focused on 5: Tea Parties, Bloomgaze Festival, Chillbite Blessing, Spookfest, and Moon Festival)!

During special (real-life) time windows you'll also notice some differences in your calendar:

21/03-15/04: Bloomgaze Festival always runs

28/10-02/11: Spookfest always runs

22/12-06/01: Chillbite Blessing always runs

Full Moon days: Moon Festival always runs

Size: 299.5 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Rabbit X Harvest Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Kingdom Calendar added! You can now track down the events happening around the Kingdom easily (unlocks in the Pause Menu and on the "N" key)

ːswirliesː Reworked assets for many NPCs (Pruna, Crystal Princess, Mimic Princess, Kheera, Mermaid sisters, Pirate Princess, Gazer Princess). More to come in the next updates.

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Added a script to make sure NPCs don't spawn onto each other in most meeting spots

ːswirliesː Fixed some missing Progeny bodies (mainly males, and mainly dragons)

ːswirliesː Fixed missing sprite calls in various meeting spots (Lighthouses, Monastery Library, Lamia Ruins, Beach, Hunting Terrace, Rabbit Vineyards, Slime Pool, Beach...)

ːswirliesː Fixed Knight clipping after some Campsite events

ːswirliesː Fixed Rattesein bank account not resetting if you didn't carry over your Bank Book with the Mystery Box

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with Eldritch Princess recruitment scene

ːswirliesː Fixed various typos and minor bugs