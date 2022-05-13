 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Afterinfection update for 13 May 2022

Update 0.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8734837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update note 0.0.7]

  • Fixed pickup large wood crate.
  • Fixed large crates can't place stack.
  • Fixed invisible.
  • Fixed tree spawn in building.
  • Fixed rock spawn in building.
  • Fixed duplicate water plan.
  • Fixed error when the player dies
  • Fixed looted weapon from dead body de spawning with body.
  • Fixed placement in ownership zones.
  • Fixed destruction loop warning .
  • Fixed remove owner not updating other building
  • Added a message saying that the door is locked in an inaccessible place.

Thank you for purchasing our game in Early Access and thank you for all the support and discussions to help improve our game! Join our discord server at https://discord.gg/2vX99MYb and support our patreon at https://www.patreon.com/afterinfection

Changed files in this update

Afterinfection Content Depot 1341211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.