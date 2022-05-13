Update 0.0.7

[Update note 0.0.7]
- Fixed pickup large wood crate.
- Fixed large crates can't place stack.
- Fixed invisible.
- Fixed tree spawn in building.
- Fixed rock spawn in building.
- Fixed duplicate water plan.
- Fixed error when the player dies
- Fixed looted weapon from dead body de spawning with body.
- Fixed placement in ownership zones.
- Fixed destruction loop warning .
- Fixed remove owner not updating other building
- Added a message saying that the door is locked in an inaccessible place.
Changed files in this update