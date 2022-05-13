TANK MECHANIC SIMULATOR VR PROLOGUE - UPDATE MAY 13th

Fellow Mechanics!
We don't slow down in our efforts to improve Tank Mechanic Simulator and all the feedback we get from you proves to be truly invaluable once more. Check out how the game evolves thanks to you! ːsteamthumbsupː
Below you will find a list of what's been added, fixed or improved:
- Wrench will now rotate according to assembly and disassembly of screws.
- Fixed bug allowing player to buy more than 100 parts at a time.
- Fixed selection in input elements of UI.
- Fixed elements vibrating on shelves.
- Adjusted pop-in of objects in menu, yard and test drive.
- Fixed tool sounds disabled in Pause menu.
- Moving engine from tank to stand and vice versa won't teleport player out of tank anymore.
- Fixed persistent red outline when selecting elements on tank in Yard.
- Fixed being able to use Wrench on Screw while grabbing it with hand.
- Engine base will now show sanding progress smoothly.
- Fixed crash at Test Drive.
- Fixed Paint tool not working after painting a removed tank element.