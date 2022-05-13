GameGuru MAX Build 2022.05.13

Todays new build of GameGuru MAX fixes some of those pesky bugs and brings some new improvements too- including:
Combat and Logic
- Improved movement and animation system for characters
- Finer control of when and at what modulation objects can rotate to follow the path
- Increased all weapon sound volumes slightly
- Fixed issue of characters jerking to the side from time to time
- New ability to disable flash light in player start marker
- Added 16 new player hurt sound effects
- Added camera shake when player takes damage or hurt
Optimisations
- Turned on back face culling for tree trunks whilst staying off for branches
LUA Scripting
- Added new LUA command GetEntityAnimationTriggerFrame
- Added Lua command "LimitSwimmingVerticalMovement(0)" to prevent limitation of vertical movement whilst swimming - allows ladders to work in water
- Fix for "SetPlayerFOV" Lua command no longer working
Physics
- Added support for new collision mode "Collision Mesh" which loads in an OBJ file
- Now detects and hides any frame called collision_mesh and can use this for the collisionmode of 8
Weapons
- Added ANIMSETOVERRIDE in GUNSPEC so weapons can determine the animation sets used by characters
Tutorials
- Added built in tutorial for importing heightmaps
Character Creator
- Fix for incorrect room being loaded when exiting the Character Creator and then starting it again
Level Editor
- Fix for group icons becoming out of sync with the selected group
Importer
- Updated the default reflectance value to 0.04
Misc
- Improved initialization to fix potential crash
- Fix for animations not playing in test game
- Fix for vegetation disappearing when using undo
- Fix for objects moved after sculpting not being undoable
- Fix for gravity bug after jumping off a ladder whilst swimming
- Fixed the jungle trees 1 and 2 from causing a flickering issue
