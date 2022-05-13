 Skip to content

GameGuru MAX update for 13 May 2022

GameGuru MAX Build 2022.05.13

Todays new build of GameGuru MAX fixes some of those pesky bugs and brings some new improvements too- including:

Combat and Logic

  • Improved movement and animation system for characters
  • Finer control of when and at what modulation objects can rotate to follow the path
  • Increased all weapon sound volumes slightly
  • Fixed issue of characters jerking to the side from time to time
  • New ability to disable flash light in player start marker
  • Added 16 new player hurt sound effects
  • Added camera shake when player takes damage or hurt

Optimisations

  • Turned on back face culling for tree trunks whilst staying off for branches

LUA Scripting

  • Added new LUA command GetEntityAnimationTriggerFrame
  • Added Lua command "LimitSwimmingVerticalMovement(0)" to prevent limitation of vertical movement whilst swimming - allows ladders to work in water
  • Fix for "SetPlayerFOV" Lua command no longer working

Physics

  • Added support for new collision mode "Collision Mesh" which loads in an OBJ file
  • Now detects and hides any frame called collision_mesh and can use this for the collisionmode of 8

Weapons

  • Added ANIMSETOVERRIDE in GUNSPEC so weapons can determine the animation sets used by characters

Tutorials

  • Added built in tutorial for importing heightmaps

Character Creator

  • Fix for incorrect room being loaded when exiting the Character Creator and then starting it again

Level Editor

  • Fix for group icons becoming out of sync with the selected group

Importer

  • Updated the default reflectance value to 0.04

Misc

  • Improved initialization to fix potential crash
  • Fix for animations not playing in test game
  • Fix for vegetation disappearing when using undo
  • Fix for objects moved after sculpting not being undoable
  • Fix for gravity bug after jumping off a ladder whilst swimming
  • Fixed the jungle trees 1 and 2 from causing a flickering issue


Finally, don't forget we're running our Real World Game Level competition with cash prizes!
Read the detail HERE

