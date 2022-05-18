Patch Notes for 1.0.65

Overview
This patch contains some bugfixes along with with some performance optimizations
Changes:
- Motive bleeder optimizations
Fixes:
- Fix TaskListSummary Gamepad Scrolling
- More Cloth reliability fixes to ensure proper behavior when skipping cutscenes
- Remove using PlayerConstraintsNode in enemy actors
- Add NavMeshObstacles in Forest at Sunna-Gaisa lake
- Spirits walk glitchily when walking into TarPit source
- Fix hole in invisible walls.
- Fix AirVortexes causing trails to teleport when changing attune targets of the same type
- Add extra collider to RockDoor puzzle
Changed files in this update