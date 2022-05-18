 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 18 May 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.65

Share · View all patches · Build 8734688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview

This patch contains some bugfixes along with with some performance optimizations

Changes:

  • Motive bleeder optimizations

Fixes:

  • Fix TaskListSummary Gamepad Scrolling
  • More Cloth reliability fixes to ensure proper behavior when skipping cutscenes
  • Remove using PlayerConstraintsNode in enemy actors
  • Add NavMeshObstacles in Forest at Sunna-Gaisa lake
  • Spirits walk glitchily when walking into TarPit source
  • Fix hole in invisible walls.
  • Fix AirVortexes causing trails to teleport when changing attune targets of the same type
  • Add extra collider to RockDoor puzzle
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link