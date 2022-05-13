update notes 13/5/2022

- Added footstep sounds when walking forward & backward. Basically a fudge of the animation system so although you can't see your legs, it is only doing foot steps when your feet are actually on the ground (which is also why you sometimes make a footstep sound right after you stop).
- Fixed visual bug where after loading save logging on to computer would show desktop during "loading...". This was a purely visual bug but now its not a bug at all.
- Removed various log writes from non-development builds aka what you play on steam. Unnoticeably small improvements in game performance and drive life are now yours!
- Probably something else I forgot.
