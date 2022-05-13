- Fixed multiple server errors
- New server location added 'Bahrain (Middle East)'
- Lighting/Asset changes on Cliffside
- Fixed a bug where the tickrate was set to 30 after the engine upgrade. This has now been set to 60 again.
- Windows icon on the taskbar now flahses when game is ready to be accepted
- Mouse is no longer set to the middle of the screen when a game is ready to be accepted
Project Sparrow update for 13 May 2022
Patch 0.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
