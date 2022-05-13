 Skip to content

Project Sparrow update for 13 May 2022

Patch 0.2.2

Patch 0.2.2 · Build 8734536

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed multiple server errors
  • New server location added 'Bahrain (Middle East)'
  • Lighting/Asset changes on Cliffside
  • Fixed a bug where the tickrate was set to 30 after the engine upgrade. This has now been set to 60 again.
  • Windows icon on the taskbar now flahses when game is ready to be accepted
  • Mouse is no longer set to the middle of the screen when a game is ready to be accepted

Changed files in this update

Project Sparrow Content Depot 1461601
