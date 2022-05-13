 Skip to content

Lunaela update for 13 May 2022

New sound effects and combos added to Witch/Sage class.

Build 8734369

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New sound effects added to stamina magic of Witch/Sage.

New combo added to stamina magic of Witch/Sage.

A text correction was done in the spanish intro of the game.

