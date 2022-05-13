 Skip to content

Mysteries Of Darkness update for 13 May 2022

HOT FIX

Build 8734283

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVE

  • The loading of the game at launch has been reduced significantly.

FIX

  • In some windows it was impossible to create the save file, a temporary fix has been put in place to avoid this problem, users with a save can copy and paste the old save file located in C:\ Users*Username*\Documents\My Games\Mysteries Of Darkness\save_data.json
    and paste it over the new one located in c:\My Games\Mysteries Of Darkness

CHANGE

  • The card "Return" from warrior is removed and give to Assassin (come in soon).

Changed files in this update

Mysteries Of Darkness EN Depot 1344211
