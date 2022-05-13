Version 0.750.1.0

Hello executives,
Small but important update today.
- Dying as an Executron whilst inside a mech no longer breaks the game
- Mechs can now path through large gateways
- Mechs no longer try and go under gantries
- Fixed navigation issues with Drone Mining control building.
- The infestor research ship should no longer appear in home systems.
Quick shout out to whoever sent me the bug report saying they were unable to move their robots about, you need to switch to ground view by pressing the space/ground toggle button at the top or press TAB, perhaps this is something I should look into making clearer the UI or will be explained in the up and coming help/tip/tutorial system.
Cheers,
Robert
Changed files in this update