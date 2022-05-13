 Skip to content

Nurose update for 13 May 2022

0.6.0 Audio, loading screen, and balance update

Share · View all patches · Build 8733962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This month I have reworked the audio engine to allow for spatial and higher quality audio. New sound effects have been added and existing ones modified. The game now has a loading screen on startup and many bug fixes and balance changes.

Added:

  • Added a loading screen on startup.
  • Added background birds singing audio.
  • Added campfire sound effect.
  • Added explosion sound effect.
  • Added powerup pickup sound effect.
  • Added totem spawn sound effect.
  • Added a hit sound effect when damaging wizards.
  • Added collision sound effect.
  • Made sound effects spatial. Sound effects are now louder/quiter depending on the distance from the audio source.
  • Made sound effects directional. Sound effect volume in left/right speaker volume now depends on direction of the audio source.
  • Added environment volume and directional audio setting. This will reset the current settings but perserve all loadouts.

Changes:

  • Decreased minimum spellshot size.
  • Changed splitting result size calculation to be more accurate.
  • Changed spellshot particle emission to leave more of a particle trail.
  • Changed powerup station positions to discorage hugging the corners.
  • Decreased powerup spawn rate for both stations and water/nature elements and increased their effectiveness.
  • Removed collision from the non* player spawned powerups.
  • Decreased input delay by 1 frame.
  • Reworked cloth system for improved performance.
  • Improved performance for online games a bit.
  • Reduced Air element brightness.
  • Changed music.
  • Removed unnused resource files.
  • Made sure that spellshots and totems can't get out of the map bounds.
  • Removed player name/rank rendering from the home world.
  • Increased spellshot lighting.
  • Having too many consistent force glyphs used to use up mana without adding additonal force. Now it won't use more mana than force added.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed crash when 'pasting loadout from clipboard' fails. Now it shows up an error message instead of crashing the game.
  • Fixed crash that occured when splitting wizard clones.
  • Fixed crash when starting certain online matches. Was caused by Steam sometimes not being able to estimate ping between players.
  • Fixed the crash that occurred when Steam API was not able to find a leaderboard rank.
  • Fixed hand rendering direction issue when using the quickfire key.
  • Fixed some spelling mistakes.
  • Fixed audio issue that casued certain sound effects to randomly stop playing.
  • Smoothed spellshot direction rendering to decrease spellshot render jitter artifacts.

Changed files in this update

Nurose Windows x64 Content Depot 1482641
  • Loading history…
