0.6.0 Audio, loading screen, and balance update

This month I have reworked the audio engine to allow for spatial and higher quality audio. New sound effects have been added and existing ones modified. The game now has a loading screen on startup and many bug fixes and balance changes.
Added:
- Added a loading screen on startup.
- Added background birds singing audio.
- Added campfire sound effect.
- Added explosion sound effect.
- Added powerup pickup sound effect.
- Added totem spawn sound effect.
- Added a hit sound effect when damaging wizards.
- Added collision sound effect.
- Made sound effects spatial. Sound effects are now louder/quiter depending on the distance from the audio source.
- Made sound effects directional. Sound effect volume in left/right speaker volume now depends on direction of the audio source.
- Added environment volume and directional audio setting. This will reset the current settings but perserve all loadouts.
Changes:
- Decreased minimum spellshot size.
- Changed splitting result size calculation to be more accurate.
- Changed spellshot particle emission to leave more of a particle trail.
- Changed powerup station positions to discorage hugging the corners.
- Decreased powerup spawn rate for both stations and water/nature elements and increased their effectiveness.
- Removed collision from the non* player spawned powerups.
- Decreased input delay by 1 frame.
- Reworked cloth system for improved performance.
- Improved performance for online games a bit.
- Reduced Air element brightness.
- Changed music.
- Removed unnused resource files.
- Made sure that spellshots and totems can't get out of the map bounds.
- Removed player name/rank rendering from the home world.
- Increased spellshot lighting.
- Having too many consistent force glyphs used to use up mana without adding additonal force. Now it won't use more mana than force added.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed crash when 'pasting loadout from clipboard' fails. Now it shows up an error message instead of crashing the game.
- Fixed crash that occured when splitting wizard clones.
- Fixed crash when starting certain online matches. Was caused by Steam sometimes not being able to estimate ping between players.
- Fixed the crash that occurred when Steam API was not able to find a leaderboard rank.
- Fixed hand rendering direction issue when using the quickfire key.
- Fixed some spelling mistakes.
- Fixed audio issue that casued certain sound effects to randomly stop playing.
- Smoothed spellshot direction rendering to decrease spellshot render jitter artifacts.
Changed files in this update