Lone Fungus update for 13 May 2022

0.3.3.3

Build 8733933

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked the Butterfly boss a little and fixed some bugs with it (bigger improvements are planned also)
  • Tweaked the Arena in the Red Crawler Queen boss, and a the boss itself a bit
  • Improved the collision on trampolines in Color Cavers so they don't interfere with Upwards Dash
  • Added console command 'give equip_stone'
  • Fixed the Silver Ornament being buggy in the menu
  • Fixed the Mind Slash relic not doing anything (you will also only gain 2MP from hitting enemies without any upgrades now)
  • Fixed it so you can't Bounce slash while in inventory
  • Made it so Teleportation Wand teleports you to the Boss room you got it if you have not saved yet
  • Lowered the amount of slashes required to unlock Samurai cap from 10k to 5k
