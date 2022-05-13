- Tweaked the Butterfly boss a little and fixed some bugs with it (bigger improvements are planned also)
- Tweaked the Arena in the Red Crawler Queen boss, and a the boss itself a bit
- Improved the collision on trampolines in Color Cavers so they don't interfere with Upwards Dash
- Added console command 'give equip_stone'
- Fixed the Silver Ornament being buggy in the menu
- Fixed the Mind Slash relic not doing anything (you will also only gain 2MP from hitting enemies without any upgrades now)
- Fixed it so you can't Bounce slash while in inventory
- Made it so Teleportation Wand teleports you to the Boss room you got it if you have not saved yet
- Lowered the amount of slashes required to unlock Samurai cap from 10k to 5k
Lone Fungus update for 13 May 2022
0.3.3.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
