Critical strike mechanism changed: the maximum morale or critical strike rate is >70(Unitmoralmaxlimit), then morale is reset to 50(resetUnitMoraleMax)
The first action prompt is reset after the language switch
Make the mod mode file config.properties compatible with missing files. If missing files are used, the original will be used and the console will be prompted
Adjusted infantry line attributes and weakened artillery
The ai can only trigger the player's automatic alliance event if the player's allianceEventFavorLimit is above 60
The ai can only trigger a merge event if its own stability is less than 50 and the player is next door with a power difference of more than 3 times and core territory is lost
- Improved the alternate save mechanism: Empire mode only backs up the alternate save once when the game is generated or the script is updated
Add instruction to enable backup archive [useBackUpSav x],[x] refers to the archived stageId
Area Command level mechanism increased: increases the initial weapon level of units recruited
Changed files in this update