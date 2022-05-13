 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Friendsim 2 update for 13 May 2022

Volume 2 is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8733539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Discover the secrets of Stelsa's ancestor and unpack generational trauma in this volume of Friendsim 2!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1844721
  • Loading history…
Depot 1844722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.