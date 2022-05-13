 Skip to content

Precursors: Armored Angels update for 13 May 2022

Improvements for gameplay

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game level balance in very early missions. Mainly for the easy level, this mode should be a bit more occasional than lethal at this stage of the game.
  • Correction for tungsten armor coating. Bonus changed from 5 to 8 to make the change more tangible to tritanium armor. Tungsten armor has improved heat dissipation, but previously had a lower coverage bonus than tritanium armor. Now it is a bit better in this aspect as well.
