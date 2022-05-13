- player can now 'walk' out attack animations a little bit sooner, so you should have a more control and faster response in combat
- if one of equipped spells is Leap, mana slowly regenerates until you are able to use it again, to prevent getting stuck on otherwise inaccessible platform
- player can no longer teleport to backstab position with Backstab Charm using long range weapons such as Panopticon
- Backstab Charm not only positions the player, but also parents them to appropriate platform
Loot River update for 13 May 2022
1.0.65
Patchnotes via Steam Community
