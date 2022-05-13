 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Loot River update for 13 May 2022

1.0.65

Share · View all patches · Build 8732972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • player can now 'walk' out attack animations a little bit sooner, so you should have a more control and faster response in combat
  • if one of equipped spells is Leap, mana slowly regenerates until you are able to use it again, to prevent getting stuck on otherwise inaccessible platform
  • player can no longer teleport to backstab position with Backstab Charm using long range weapons such as Panopticon
  • Backstab Charm not only positions the player, but also parents them to appropriate platform

Changed files in this update

Loot River Content Depot 1494261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.