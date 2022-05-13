 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

山海皆可平 update for 13 May 2022

May 13 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8732866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the view occlusion problem of the stone statue in Chaotian Palace
  2. Background music will no longer be affected by game pause
  3. Optimize the braking of the sprint skill at the end of the air
  4. Reset flying sword form when you die
  5. Added character health bar and experience value display
  6. Added attack damage display
  7. Add picture prompts for teaching guidance
  8. Added level prompt
  9. Added opening animation.
  10. Modify the function and performance of the initial scene teleportation array
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.