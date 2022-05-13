- Optimize the view occlusion problem of the stone statue in Chaotian Palace
- Background music will no longer be affected by game pause
- Optimize the braking of the sprint skill at the end of the air
- Reset flying sword form when you die
- Added character health bar and experience value display
- Added attack damage display
- Add picture prompts for teaching guidance
- Added level prompt
- Added opening animation.
- Modify the function and performance of the initial scene teleportation array
山海皆可平 update for 13 May 2022
May 13 Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update