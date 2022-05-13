Highlights of this update:
Live2D SDK version update
VRM SDK version update
The frequency of automatic breathing can be adjusted more finely
Fixed some UI display issues
Webcam capture issue fixed
V-Skin update for 13 May 2022
v1.07
