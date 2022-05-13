 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

V-Skin update for 13 May 2022

v1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 8732863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights of this update:
Live2D SDK version update
VRM SDK version update
The frequency of automatic breathing can be adjusted more finely
Fixed some UI display issues
Webcam capture issue fixed
If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:
https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741
@qb_makerstudio

Changed files in this update

Depot 1759651
  • Loading history…
Depot 1759652
  • Loading history…
Depot 1976601
  • Loading history…
Depot 1976611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.