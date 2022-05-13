 Skip to content

Sea of Craft update for 13 May 2022

Live Server Maintenance Update

Dear Captains:

We will maintain the server at 17:00 BST, which is expected to be completed within 1 hour. During this period, players will not be able to log in to the game.

Thank you for your strong support for Sea of Craft!

