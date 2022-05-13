Fasten your seat belts... THE AIRPORT UPDATE IS OUT NOW!! Get ready to join the craziest trip of your life!
Changelog:
- New level: Airport with tons of new items accessible through the Taxi at the HUB;
- Added 26 unique new items, including a remote controlled Drone, Extendable Glove, Magnets, Explosive Cigar and more;
- Added 2 new NPCs for the AIRPORT LEVEL (Flight Attendant and TSA Agent);
- Changed the Cellphone interface with a more modern layout;
- General visual adjustments in all levels;
- And tons of tweaks and bugfixes!!!
Changed files in this update