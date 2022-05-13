 Skip to content

Drunkn Bar Fight update for 13 May 2022

THE AIRPORT UPDATE IS OUT NOW!!

Build 8732828 · Last edited by Wendy

Fasten your seat belts... THE AIRPORT UPDATE IS OUT NOW!! Get ready to join the craziest trip of your life!

Changelog:

  • New level: Airport with tons of new items accessible through the Taxi at the HUB;
  • Added 26 unique new items, including a remote controlled Drone, Extendable Glove, Magnets, Explosive Cigar and more;
  • Added 2 new NPCs for the AIRPORT LEVEL (Flight Attendant and TSA Agent);
  • Changed the Cellphone interface with a more modern layout;
  • General visual adjustments in all levels;
  • And tons of tweaks and bugfixes!!!

