Re.Poly update for 13 May 2022

Update V. 0.0.3

Build 8732714

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there guys and girls

This update is not very big because I reworked the whole AI and fixed the damn annoying bugs. I guess there will be new ones but you are very helpful in finding them :)

Update notes:

Added/Removed:

  • Added chicken sounds
  • Added horse sounds

Optimizations:

  • Optimized: Flee AI will now run away correctly instead of switching left to right without sense
  • Optimized graphics card usage

Changes:

  • Changed: The AI is fully reworked and bugs are fixed
  • Changed: AI is much more intelligent now
  • Changed: Agressive AI will now circle around the player when you near them
  • Changed: Sylvana will deal more damage
  • Changed: Troll is a bit bigger now

Fixes:

  • Fixed: No child breed animals after loading a game
  • Fixed Breed animals have problems to cross a bridge
  • Fixed: Portals show the activated effect right after placing them
  • Fixed Gorothka is doing nothing

