Update V. 0.0.3

Hi there guys and girls
This update is not very big because I reworked the whole AI and fixed the damn annoying bugs. I guess there will be new ones but you are very helpful in finding them :)
Update notes:
Added/Removed:
- Added chicken sounds
- Added horse sounds
Optimizations:
- Optimized: Flee AI will now run away correctly instead of switching left to right without sense
- Optimized graphics card usage
Changes:
- Changed: The AI is fully reworked and bugs are fixed
- Changed: AI is much more intelligent now
- Changed: Agressive AI will now circle around the player when you near them
- Changed: Sylvana will deal more damage
- Changed: Troll is a bit bigger now
Fixes:
- Fixed: No child breed animals after loading a game
- Fixed Breed animals have problems to cross a bridge
- Fixed: Portals show the activated effect right after placing them
- Fixed Gorothka is doing nothing
Changed files in this update