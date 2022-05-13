May 13 Patch Update

In this update we have tackled some feedback from the community:
- Some sleep can restore HP for Anling and Cody now.
- Adjusted the Party Bear Zombie's attack hitbox to be smaller.
- Now there's value limit for items that can be stolen from you, which means you will no longer lose a huge amount of items when you are stolen from.
- Respawn time of zombies for different difficulties has been adjusted, respawn time has been extended for middle and low difficulties. Enemies in the Farm and Backyard locations respawn time has been extended more！
- How fast time elapses for different difficulties has been adjusted, now days will be much longer for low difficulty.
- Enemy stagger and stagger recovery has been adjusted for different difficulties, now it's easier to stagger an enemy for low difficulty.
- The electricity required for dismantling items has been reduced.
Changed files in this update