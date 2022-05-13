 Skip to content

Swing Dunk update for 13 May 2022

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.5.7.1

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.5.7.1

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.5.7.1

Bug fix

  • The bug where the match was not starting after being matched with another player has been fixed.

*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

