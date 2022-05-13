Update v1.06 - New languages

Small update that adds new languages.
Change Log:
-Added Hungarian translation. Thank you, Boda Gábor (DEADEND GAMES).
-Added Czech translation. Thank you, Hipnog.
-Added Turkish translation. Thank you, Deniz Şen (PsyWarVeteran).
-Added German translation. Thank you, Kevin Winkler (Nuit Alecxander).
-Added option to "Unlock FPS" in the options menu which removes the 60 FPS lock.
-Localized the text for the shooting gallery in the manor.
-Fixed issue with maps generated in Dungeon Escape mode not properly being enclosed by doors.
Changed files in this update