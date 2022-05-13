 Skip to content

Nightmare of Decay update for 13 May 2022

Update v1.06 - New languages

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update that adds new languages.

Change Log:

-Added Hungarian translation. Thank you, Boda Gábor (DEADEND GAMES).

-Added Czech translation. Thank you, Hipnog.

-Added Turkish translation. Thank you, Deniz Şen (PsyWarVeteran).

-Added German translation. Thank you, Kevin Winkler (Nuit Alecxander).

-Added option to "Unlock FPS" in the options menu which removes the 60 FPS lock.

-Localized the text for the shooting gallery in the manor.

-Fixed issue with maps generated in Dungeon Escape mode not properly being enclosed by doors.

