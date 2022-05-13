Cogmind Beta 11.1 (220513a)

Another Beta 11 update! This one is even more simply focused on fixes and stability, including addressing a long-standing multithreaded logging issue that could theoretically cause CTDs, but only recently started to rear its head, so I spent some hours rewriting the logging architecture to get around that.

The primary version number isn't increasing here--still 11.1, since saves are compatible. I was going to add a few extra things, but decided keeping saves compatible would help make this version an even smoother upgrade.

Cogmind Beta 11.1 (220513) changelog:

NEW: Option to disable Shift-Move Cursor map panning (advanced.cfg: disableShiftCursorPan)

NEW: All patron supporter names registered since Beta 11 added to in-game list (see Credits menu)

NEW: All patron item-attribution names registered since Beta 11 added to the item collection gallery

MOD: Cryocooling Ducts given more padding space to avoid blocking doors

MOD: Overloaded Potential Leg shows updated speed value in parts list info mode

MOD: Access door terminals now limited access

MOD: purge_threat cost increased (10->15)

FIX: Mobile Refinery had a superfluous word in its effect description [R-26 Lightspeed]

FIX: Imp. Signal Interpreter allowed manual labeling of specific variants within sensor range [R-26 Lightspeed]

FIX: Having map data wiped then detecting previously viewed cells via terrain scanning recalled original color instead of showing green [R-26 Lightspeed]

FIX: Natural alert decay could reset after many thousands of turns [Vectis]

FIX: Self-destructing parts did not apply to prototype robots in caves, most noticeable during a particularly large event [Vectis]

FIX: Some response squads in extended game map may eventually remain guarding their last approached position [aoemica]

FIX: Directional explosives fired at adjacent wall always deflected south [aoemica]

FIX: Machine SECURITY LEVEL header only color coded for Terminals instead of all interactive 0b10 machines [Infomantis]

FIX: Double-clicking on an item in search results did not path to it [the cat]

FIX: Could autoswap even unknown items into a full inventory if applicable target [MTF]

FIX: Custom tagging of multislot inventory item did not properly rename all relevant entries [Youngster]

FIX: Hammer maximum damage was not increased in line with Beta 11 rebalance plans [JackNine]

FIX: Certain autonomous weapon systems might still fire on creator-associated NPCs [Decinym]

FIX: Recent change to some part-targeting abilities including relevant traps, Saboteurs, Thieves, and Compactors had decreased their effectiveness [MTF]

FIX: Rare scenario possible inside certain DSFs could cause crash upon entry [laserbat]

FIX: Potential rare crash due to multithreaded logging

FIX: Overloading Potential Leg no longer highlights unchanged support value in parts list info mode

My last weeks were occupied by a lot of 7DRL stuff, so now that that's in the past, I'll be moving on to the next big things (for which I've intermittently been working on plans for, but letting those stew for a bit). Among the supplemental roadmap options, "Revisit garrison interiors" received the largest number of patron votes, so we'll be starting with that, adding new garrison layouts as well as a chance to encounter random events within, plus other updates like a new RIF ability!