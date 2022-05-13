Build 86 - SubBuild 2022.5.13

New Features :
- Menu : added a Back button in the Match Presentation screen
Changes :
- Animation : when running to the net, the reach is lowered, so the player doesn't stretch too much in weird ways
Bug Fixes :
- Training : the surface speed for the selected court was incorrect (still due to recent changes)
- Animation : when the ball was far from him, the player was making a weird hip movement in the opposite direction at the end of his strike
- Animation : fixed another case where the CPU animation could get out of sync :sweat:
- Player : the player CRC was changing depending on the opponent
- Input : the game will now automatically disable XInput if you have more than 4 controllers plugged in (as 4 is the XInput limit, which could prevent seeing all your controllers in-game)
- World Tour : there were not enough Junior players to fill the draw at the end of the year (as all Junior players had reached their tournament limit per year)
- World Tour : the game could crash when starting a new career with an existing player
- Modding : modded net textures were too bright
- Camera : closing the game while watching a Replay with the Ball Following mode was letting the camera in that state forever (or till you manually changed it back in Settings -> Camera :P )
Changed files in this update