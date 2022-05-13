 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

GrandChase update for 13 May 2022

Bug Fixes/Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8731548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>
Fixed a bug where special attack stats were applied to some damage in Aero Kitty pet skill

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 985811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.