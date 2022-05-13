Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Bug Fixes/Improvements>
Fixed a bug where special attack stats were applied to some damage in Aero Kitty pet skill
We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.
