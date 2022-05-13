 Skip to content

Obscurity: Unknown Threat Playtest update for 13 May 2022

v 0.25

Share · View all patches · Build 8731454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add winner's podium to match result screen
  • Lower suppression movement amount
  • Fix laser beam showing on loadout preview
  • Fix loadout preview on Chaos Arena
  • Improve scoreboard labelling
  • Streamline game score / state hud
  • Fix domination game modes not using team spawns
  • Show obscurity players on scoreboard
  • Obscurity are now unable to capture zones
  • Kills / deaths no longer count after round ends (challenges still progress)
  • Added preparation wall to Random Arena
  • Humans can no longer subdue a possessed human
  • Broken arms now lower mobility
  • Improved scoring in KOTH modes
  • Fixed laggy clients having more ammo than intended
  • Improved phase wall avoidance
  • Fixed possession killfeed spam
  • Fixed labels showing up in loadout preview
  • Fixed Retrieval attacker drones not being able to ping
  • Fix extraction phone UI
  • Auto transition from subdue to extract
  • Obscurity rifle now charges while not equipped
  • Combine p2p/dedicated server searches

Thanks Hitmaschine and Sam for your feedback!

