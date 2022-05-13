- Add winner's podium to match result screen
- Lower suppression movement amount
- Fix laser beam showing on loadout preview
- Fix loadout preview on Chaos Arena
- Improve scoreboard labelling
- Streamline game score / state hud
- Fix domination game modes not using team spawns
- Show obscurity players on scoreboard
- Obscurity are now unable to capture zones
- Kills / deaths no longer count after round ends (challenges still progress)
- Added preparation wall to Random Arena
- Humans can no longer subdue a possessed human
- Broken arms now lower mobility
- Improved scoring in KOTH modes
- Fixed laggy clients having more ammo than intended
- Improved phase wall avoidance
- Fixed possession killfeed spam
- Fixed labels showing up in loadout preview
- Fixed Retrieval attacker drones not being able to ping
- Fix extraction phone UI
- Auto transition from subdue to extract
- Obscurity rifle now charges while not equipped
- Combine p2p/dedicated server searches
Thanks Hitmaschine and Sam for your feedback!
Changed files in this update