2022.5.13 UPDATE NOTE

[STORY MODE]
- Added a button to try the fight again in the victory screen. You can now try to beat the level again if you're not content with your score.
- Optimized the tutorial for the QTE mini game. Now it will only pops up when you first enter the level.
- Optimized the skip button in the story mode. Now you can click the button to skip the cutscene even if you haven't seen it.
- Redid how the game display lyrics of Leah and Rita's ending song. Changed the ending song of Lani to one with vocal.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
- Re-adjusted the difficulty system. Removed the design that healing effect differs according to the difficulty. Now the healing effect is the same for all difficulty, but the drop rate of the items and the strength of the monsters are different.
- Added new bosses. They will appear randomly at the end of each level.
- Re-adjusted the effect of the skill of some monster and the stats of all monsters.
