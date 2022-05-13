 Skip to content

mdiapp+ SE update for 13 May 2022

mdiapp+ SE 1.20.7 Released - May 13th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8730821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[h1]Function Improvement[h1]

  • Improved layer deformation behavior.

