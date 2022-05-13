 Skip to content

Legendary Journeys update for 13 May 2022

Patch Notes ea v0.3.6

EA Release - 0.3.6 Notes

Developer Notes
The new spell Salvation has been added to the game. It is an Expert Divine magic spell. This build - it is free including the tomes. Please test if you have a build using Divine magic. Next build it will be
its normal price.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***

  • New - Divine Magic Tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them like the spellbooks
  • New - New Expert Divine spell added - Salvation.

