Noble Fates update for 13 May 2022

Noble Fates 0.25.0.47 Released!

Build 8730629

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for crash caused by Breaches  
Fix for crash when Kingdom dies when Sealing  

Refueling  
Don't try to refuel unowned props

Population Management  
Only introduce new animals when actually low```
