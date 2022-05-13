Noble Fates 0.25.0.47 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for crash caused by Breaches
Fix for crash when Kingdom dies when Sealing
Refueling
Don't try to refuel unowned props
Population Management
Only introduce new animals when actually low```
