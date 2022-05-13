Wild Dose: First Session - Ultimate Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8729585 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Use all available skills to complete quests and uncover the secrets of Eleftheria!

Main contents:

a smoother and more psychological-horror version of the Loading Zone

use the Technology skill to hack the tank terminal in Eleftheria

This Ultimate Update (patches excepted) will be the last for several months. Being still a solo developer, it becomes complicated to maintain this prologue while the full game has evolved in parallel.

Enjoy this update and don't forget to add Wild Dose to your wishlist!

Maxime