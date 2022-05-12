Update Alpha version 27 !

Update V27:
- Correction of the text in the tutorial (replacement of the word tractor by the word wick)
- Fixed a problem where you could harvest in jumping
- All players can now plant both varieties of peppers
- Hunger bar consumption is reduced by 10%.
- Horses and alpacas of different breeds can now mate with each other
- Added the possibility to make the same item several times in a row (time added up according to the number)
- Changed the error message when trying to plant on unwatered land
- Added an extra npc who gives a meal at the beginning of the game
- Redesign of the npc sale interface (possibility of selling in batches)
