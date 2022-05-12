 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 12 May 2022

Update Alpha version 27 !

Build 8729425

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update V27:

  • Correction of the text in the tutorial (replacement of the word tractor by the word wick)
  • Fixed a problem where you could harvest in jumping
  • All players can now plant both varieties of peppers
  • Hunger bar consumption is reduced by 10%.
  • Horses and alpacas of different breeds can now mate with each other
  • Added the possibility to make the same item several times in a row (time added up according to the number)
  • Changed the error message when trying to plant on unwatered land
  • Added an extra npc who gives a meal at the beginning of the game
  • Redesign of the npc sale interface (possibility of selling in batches)
