 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Born Into Fear update for 12 May 2022

Update 1.0.8: Can you hear me now?

Share · View all patches · Build 8729392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can turn the volume up to 200% now if needed. (It's been stated that our game is on the quieter side and we'd rather let you crank it up rather than blast your ears at the start)

  • Fixed a couple issues we had with key bindings and input settings.

  • You can bind multiple things to one key if needed. ( I made left click do everything, don't recommend it.)

  • Added some text in Jay's garage in case players miss that they have a flashlight or journal.

  • Fixed some mission collisions in some houses.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.