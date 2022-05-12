-
You can turn the volume up to 200% now if needed. (It's been stated that our game is on the quieter side and we'd rather let you crank it up rather than blast your ears at the start)
Fixed a couple issues we had with key bindings and input settings.
You can bind multiple things to one key if needed. ( I made left click do everything, don't recommend it.)
Added some text in Jay's garage in case players miss that they have a flashlight or journal.
Fixed some mission collisions in some houses.
Born Into Fear update for 12 May 2022
Update 1.0.8: Can you hear me now?
Patchnotes via Steam Community
