A2.096- May 2nd 2022 - Bufixes and QoL changes

QoL changes:
- Map icons in travel menu now show objectives
- HP of all doors have been lowered
- In normal campaign, Loot Caches are all in the active level
- Loot Rewards - Weapons for all objectives is now of higher quality
Bug Fixes:
- Perk information was not appearing in shop, or in active weapon slots in backpack
- Shop Entrance and exits in City were overlapping causing a portal style loop
- Gold Goblin particles were not showing when he was alive
- Players can no longer select the map they are in from the travel menu
- Survival Cages were not dropping Talent pick ups
