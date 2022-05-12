 Skip to content

Days Of Purgatory update for 12 May 2022

A2.096- May 2nd 2022 - Bufixes and QoL changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL changes:

  • Map icons in travel menu now show objectives
  • HP of all doors have been lowered
  • In normal campaign, Loot Caches are all in the active level
  • Loot Rewards - Weapons for all objectives is now of higher quality

Bug Fixes:

  • Perk information was not appearing in shop, or in active weapon slots in backpack
  • Shop Entrance and exits in City were overlapping causing a portal style loop
  • Gold Goblin particles were not showing when he was alive
  • Players can no longer select the map they are in from the travel menu
  • Survival Cages were not dropping Talent pick ups

