PATCH 0.5.0 EA - player versus player

PATCH V0.5.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

We get it. Your comments have reached us. The fight against NPCs is great, collecting items is fun.

But at the end of the day, of course you just want to turn your swords against your best friends.

We present: PVP!

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

PVP Mode! You can enable general PVP within the lobby settings now. With this, you can harm your buddies while roaming through the SourceWorlds

PVP Arena! Striking your buddies during normal questing won’t cut it? Head off to two new PVP Arena maps. You can compete in a ‘safe’ environment. Try item combo’s, weapons and usables without the fear of loosing them permanently. After all, what happens in the arena, stays in the arena. After an player met his last demise, he can still nag other players as ghost In the arena there are some NPC enemies. They are not that relevant to your awesome PVP adventures, yet they can provide you with awesome loot for your current match!

New Weapons! As usual, we deliver you a couple more weapons and mechanics to have fun with! Maybe try the new Hook, so you can grapple your buddies towards you while they run away. Again.

New Accessories! Strike enemies with Lightning, incinerate them in engulfing flames, heal your friends with holy magic. The new item categories lets you cast powerful AoE magic!

IMPROVEMENTS

Loldania, PepperPark and the Arctic Wastelands have received a bit more love and are now more interesting to explore

Added some more unique sounds to items and throughout the world

Itemdrops have been adjusted - weapons and accessories are now distributed more consistenlty through enemies.

BALANCE CHANGES

Damage on many weapons and accessories has been adjusted

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

Reworked some enemy animations, makes them behave more smooth

ah, and we changed the logo, of course… :-)

We are still improving the PVP mode. One of the next patches will contain more settings to give you more flexibility to how you want to annihilate your buddies.