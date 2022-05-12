 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Killer in the cabin update for 12 May 2022

Push to mute disabled

Share · View all patches · Build 8729096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Push to talk is not working as intended, so we have disabled it for now. I expect to have an update with it working again soon.

Changed files in this update

Killer in the cabin Content Depot 1382191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.