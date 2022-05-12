Small update #1

- added item "Resolution" in the settings menu
- added a notification when you completed the task and the time to pick up the reward (I remind you: for completed tasks you get war points. For points you can open weapons and capture territories. In the near future there will be an update with instructions on how to properly conduct battles for the territory.)
- added "Task" button animation
- fixed auto-save not only when exiting the game
All players are great. I already see a lot of cartels, casinos, presidents.
P.S. who did not know you can open a casino and spin roulette there
Changed files in this update