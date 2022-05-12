 Skip to content

All Quiet Roads 4743 update for 12 May 2022

Version 1.22 - Freeways Don't Slow Down

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Whether a freeway crosses another freeway or crosses a simple road the traffic continues at freeway speed limits, not slowing down for the intersecting road.

Also, minor balance changes to New York.

Changed files in this update

