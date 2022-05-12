 Skip to content

Pixel Strike 3D update for 12 May 2022

Tactical Update (9.4.0)

Tactical Update (9.4.0)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ranked Season 3 is finally here! Prove your skills and unlock exclusive rewards. This update brings an all-new Tactical Battle Pass full of awesome new gear for your combat needs!

Additions/Changes

  • Tactical Season
  • Ranked Season 3 started
  • New Map: Downtown
  • MP5K and Frag Grenade have been remastered
  • Battle Royale map updated
  • Union Jack weapon skins
  • Emoji prices reduced to 75 from 150
  • Lowered Flashbang effect range
  • Katana attack animation fixed
  • Death Run in-game leaderboards changed to daily best times
  • Mobile controller support fixed
  • Various bug fixes & improvements

