Tactical Update (9.4.0)

Ranked Season 3 is finally here! Prove your skills and unlock exclusive rewards. This update brings an all-new Tactical Battle Pass full of awesome new gear for your combat needs!
Additions/Changes
- Tactical Season
- Ranked Season 3 started
- New Map: Downtown
- MP5K and Frag Grenade have been remastered
- Battle Royale map updated
- Union Jack weapon skins
- Emoji prices reduced to 75 from 150
- Lowered Flashbang effect range
- Katana attack animation fixed
- Death Run in-game leaderboards changed to daily best times
- Mobile controller support fixed
- Various bug fixes & improvements
