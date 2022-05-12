Version 1.1 Update

After we received some critics and suggestion by players, we decided to add some features to Frontier Fortress. Now we gladly presents update for Frontier Fortress to version 1.1. This update contains some new features like achievement system and improvements on user experience to bring better playing experience for players. In detail, version 1.1 includes:
- Steam Achievements, contains 25 achievements accessible through Steam
- Local Achievements, contains 25 achievements accessible through local save data
- Addition of text speed adjustment on Option Menu
- Addition of hotkeys for tower/building menu to allow player choose tower/building using keyboard
- Display available hotkey information for some menus.
- Other minor user experience improvements
We will continue upgrading and updating Frontier Fortress to improve its quality. We are open for critics and suggestion by players to make Frontier Fortress better.
Changed files in this update